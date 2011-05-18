Celebs Gone Viral for May 18

By Michelle Lanz

There's just too much good celebrity stuff on the Web, and we understand the importance of having a professional Internetter to guide you through the information superhighway. Check out the strangest, funniest and most eye-popping pics and vids making waves on the Web right now.

Timberlake's 'SNL' season finale promos

"Saturday Night Live" fans just love it when Justin Timberlake hosts the show, because that typically means the next hilarious digital short is on the way. Timberlake and Andy Samberg get fans hyped up with this series of silly promotional videos leading up to the season finale. (Jezebel)

RELATED: See Justin Timberlake and more celebs who endorse their own brands of alcohol