Celebs Gone Viral for Sept. 2

By Rebecca Silverstein

At Wonderwall, we know that your time is valuable. Between watching "Jersey Shore" and reading about Paris Hilton's latest drug bust, there just aren't enough hours in the day to catch up on the week's viral content. So to help you out, we've rounded up the best of the best. Keep clicking for the celeb pics and vids that have kept the Internet abuzz this week.

'Bed Intruder' rock remix

Hayley Williams isn't about to let Antoine Dodson and the Gregory Brothers have all the fun. The Paramore front woman teamed up with New Found Glory's Jordan Pundik and Relient K's Ethan Luck to record a rock remix of the Billboard-ranking track. While the clip may be short, the trio manages to pack in the best Antoine bites, like "Run and tell that, homeboy!" and "Hide your kids, hide your wife." We just can't decide which version we like better! (YouTube)

