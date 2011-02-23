Celebs Gone Viral: 2011 Oscars Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

At Wonderwall we know that there just aren't enough hours in the day to watch all the Oscar-nominated movies before Sunday's big show and catch up on the week's viral content. So to help you out, we've rounded up the best of the best. Keep clicking for the pics and vids featuring Oscar-nominated actors and movies that have kept the Internet abuzz this week.

Kids Act Out "The King's Speech"

Those Kids Act Out tykes are at it again! This time, they're taking on Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush in "The King's Speech." In case you don't have the attention span to sit through the original's two-hour running time, this 30-second version is a good backup version. (AOL)

