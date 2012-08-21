Celebs Who Come from Humble Beginnings

By Molly McGonigle

It may be hard to imagine, but a lot of celebrities come from humble backgrounds. Some lived in their cars, and others dropped out of high school to help support their struggling families. Even though they lead extravagant lives now, it would be impossible to forget where they started out. Click through to read the rags-to-riches tales of some of Hollywood's most successful stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker

She may have an extensive Jimmy Choo collection and a closet full of couture dresses, but life wasn't always fabulous for this Ohio native. In fact, SJP's teacher mom and truck driver dad had to go on welfare at times to feed their six children -- then the aspiring star got her big break on Broadway at age 13.