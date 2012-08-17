Celebs Who Partied Hard Before They Were Legal

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's become a sad cliché: Kid comes to Hollywood, grows up too fast and starts partying too young. When you're given access to the hottest bars and don't have anyone telling you no, who wouldn't go a little wild? So buckle up as we go along for the ride by taking a look at some of Hollywood's most notorious underage party people.

Demi Lovato

On the surface, Demi seemed like a clean-cut Disney princess. But behind closed doors, the teen star was drinking and using drugs. "I would come off stage in front of 18,000 people and suddenly be alone in a hotel room. I'd come crashing down and would try to find a way to re-create that feeling, to stay 'up,'" she told Fabulous magazine. "Promoters gave me drugs and alcohol in restaurants or clubs. They wanted me to come back so I would be seen there. They were basically kissing my a--.... I thought they were my friends. I thought I was having fun." Then, in November 2010, the 18-year-old had a public meltdown while on tour with the Jonas Brothers, which prompted her family and management to send her to rehab in Illinois.