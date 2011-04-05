Celebs Who Seek the Fountain of Youth

By Drew Mackie

It was being the first European to land in Florida in April 1513 that put explorer Juan Ponce de León in the history books. But his search for the Fountain of Youth is what he's most remembered for. Not unlike many accomplished celebrities today. Have a look at some stars who, in the spirit of the legend of Ponce de León, keep searching for that mythical fountain.

Demi Moore

Oh, Demi. Don't get us wrong; you look great. It's just that you decided to complement your 48-year-old bombshell body with 33-year-old Ashton Kutcher arm candy, and that made us wonder if you were overemphasizing how totally not-old you are. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Male stars had been doing it for years, after all.

RELATED: Do Demi and Ashton have an open relationship?