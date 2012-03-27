Celebs You Didn't Know Were Child Stars

By Drew Mackie

Not every fresh-faced celebrity is necessarily new. Often, these grown-up stars had under-the-radar previous careers as children, and you might be surprised to find out who you saw years before their big moment in the spotlight.

Naya Rivera

She's tough and sexy on "Glee," and in real life, she always dresses to impress. But back in the day, Naya was a TGIF moppet who romanced Little Richie on "Family Matters." She was cuteness to the max. It's almost intimidating how cute she was.

BING: Watch clips of Naya's TGIF days