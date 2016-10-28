Charlize Theron says she's 'very fat' at the amfAR Inspiration Gala, plus more news

Charlize Theron jokes about her weight at amfAR Inspiration gala

"I am very fat right now." That's how Charlize Theron eased into her acceptance speech for the Inspiration Award at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. After the self-deprecating crack about the 30 pounds she gained for her role in the forthcoming film, "Tully," however, Charlize got down to business and made some hard-hitting points about the importance of looking after every segment of the population affected by AIDS and HIV. "When I went home to speak at the opening of the International AIDS conference [in July], I stood in front of an audience of thousands and made a plea to end the deadly stigma and discrimination that puts the burden of AIDS on the world's most vulnerable people," she said, accepting the Inspiration Award for her work with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (via E! News). "I argued that we should focus on the ones that are hardest to reach, the poor, young people, women, girls, gay and transgender people -- the people bearing the brunt of the epidemic," she continued. "It wasn't long after I gave this speech talking about how we couldn't forget the most vulnerable among us that I realized I had forgotten someone. I had forgotten to mention sex workers, some of the most stigmatized people in the world and felt terrible. Despite our best intentions, sometimes people are still falling through the cracks and too many are not being seen. It's tough to admit that as much progress as we've made, sometimes it feels like we're failing the ones that need us the most." Looking ahead, she said, "We need big and bold investments in outreach. We need big bold ideas to fight poverty [and] end discrimination in hard to reach places. We need big bold messages to fight apathy in our governments and in our own communities. And if we're going to end stigma, we're going to have to check our own biases and ask who are we missing when we talk about end AIDS?" Other attendees included Heidi Klum, Jesse Metcalfe, Jon Hamm, Courtney Love and Lea Michele.

RELATED: Charlize Theron's leggiest looks