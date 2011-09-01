Cobra Starship Chats About Touring With Bieber and More

Cobra Starship Video Music Awards

By Rebecca Silverstein

If Cobra Starship was flying high before, then the pop-punk dance band has skyrocketed into another dimension by now. These guys (and girl) dropped their fourth album, "Night Shades," this week, played the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show, and are about to embark on a South American tour with Justin Bieber. Read on as singer Gabe Saporta and lead guitarist Ryland Blackinton tweet with us about their new record, why they're stoked to hit the road with JB, and more. And when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @CobraStarship on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Ready to start this #twitterview?

@CobraStarship: bring it