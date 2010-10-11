Countdown: 10 Most Uncomfortable Celeb Moments

By Rebecca Silverstein

Celebrities have been put on this earth to entertain us. But sometimes their attempts go painfully awry. We're counting down the ten most uncomfortable examples.

10. Miley Cyrus Gives Director Adam Shankman a Lap Dance

R. Kelly may have seen nothing wrong with a little bump 'n' grind, but we doubt he was talking about a 16-year-old giving a 44-year-old a lap dance. That's what went down between Miley and Adam during the wrap party for "The Last Song." So what if Adam is openly gay? We feel like we should be arrested just for watching.

RELATED: Is Miley the new Lindsay?