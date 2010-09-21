Countdown: 12 Celeb Outlaws We Love

By Rebecca Silverstein

We're supposed to root for the hero, but sometimes it's the baddies who tug at our heartstrings. Such is the case in Ben Affleck's smash hit "The Town," in which he plays a sexy bank robber who you can't help but cheer on. So it got us thinking: What celebs have us rooting for them, even when times were tough? Keep clicking for the 12 most lovable celeb outlaws!

