Countdown: 13 Blingiest Celebs

By Rebecca Silverstein

Diamonds aren't just a girl's best friend. It seems like all celebs -- male and female -- have a penchant for these shiny stones. Who's the blingiest of them all? See who rocks April's birthstone best.

13. Serena Williams

Best Bling: Custom-designed Harry Winston tennis bracelet, worth $29,000

While playing in a particularly intense set during the 2004 U.S. Open, Serena lost one of her $40,000 diamond earrings when it fell out of her ear and onto the asphalt. Oops! Fortunately, it was retrieved.

RELATED: What's Serena's lucky charm?