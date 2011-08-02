18 Teen Stars With Staying Power

By Rebecca Silverstein

There's no doubt about it: Teens rule Hollywood right now. But one day, these fresh-faced young'uns will be twenty, thirty, even fortysomethings. Will the brightest teen stars of today be ruling the box office and Billboard charts for decades, or will the lights go out on their careers as they get older? Keep clicking to see which 18 teen stars we think will be at the Grammys, Emmys and Oscars in 2041.

18. Logan Lerman

Age: 19

Logan's should-have-been breakout flick, "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," wasn't a smash success, but it put him on the map and in the running for MTV Movie and Teen Choice Awards. And with a meatier acting role in his next flick, "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" with Emma Watson and Paul Rudd, the industry will surely sit up and take notice.

