Countdown: Best Music Video Cameos

By Rebecca Silverstein

Remember when you used to run home from school to flip on MTV and watch music videos? (Heck, do you remember when MTV even played music videos on TV?) Then you probably remember the thrill of seeing your favorite actor or actress make a surprise cameo in your favorite band's music video. In honor of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, we're counting down the most iconic music video cameos.

25. Broken Bells, "The Ghost Inside"

Celeb Cameo: Christina Hendricks

Year: 2010

Our favorite '60s vixen goes futuristic in this Broken Bells clip. See? Christina doesn't need cleavage to be fantastic.

