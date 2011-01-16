Countdown: Hottest 2011 Golden Globe Couples
By Rebecca Silverstein
What's hotter than sexy celebs at the Golden Globes? Sexy celeb couples, of course. Here's our list of the twosomes who kept the red carpet scorching-hot.
13. Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
Sadly, this dashing "Mad Men" star didn't take home a golden statuette for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama. But we don't think Jon cares as long as he has his golden-haired girl on his arm.
