Countdown: Hottest Legendary Warriors

By Michelle Lanz

Whether they're rooted in history or just the stuff of legends, we have to admit we love a good warrior epic. Channing Tatum is the latest star to bulk up with a suit of armor and a sword in "The Eagle" (in theaters Feb. 11), so we thought it'd be a perfect time to take a look at some of the hottest portrayals of legendary warriors in pop culture history. Click through to see the top 15 muscle-bound, sword-wielding hotties from movies and TV.