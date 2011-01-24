Countdown: Top 12 Indiest Celebs

By Michelle Lanz

What makes celebrities uniquely indie? It could be their tendencies to star in low-budget art-house films or their side gigs as rock musicians, or it can be something as simple as a unique personal style. With the Sundance Film Festival in full effect, we thought it'd be a good time to count down our picks for the top 12 celebs with independent spirit.

12. Adrian Grenier

He may be best known as the fictional A-List movie star Vincent Chase from the hot HBO series "Entourage," but Adrien Grenier's an indie guy at heart. His filmography shows a mix of both mainstream and indie films, but Grenier also spends a significant part of his time working on his own independent documentaries ("Shot in the Dark" and "Teenage Paparazzo"). When he's not acting, he's playing drums in the rock band The Honey Brothers and performs as lead singer of the unsigned band Kid Friendly.

