By Patricia Ramos

They embarrass you in front of your boyfriend. They conduct science experiments on their kids. And sometimes, they'd rather drink a can of Duff beer than hear about their kids' day at school. Wonderwall's 25 favorite pop culture dads may not be perfect, but we're counting the reasons why we love them warts and all.

25. James Gandolfini

Role: Tony Soprano, "The Sopranos"

OK, so the guy have may have killed a few people, but his heart always belonged to his kids.

