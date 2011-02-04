50 All-Time Most Popular Celebs on Wonderwall

By Wonderwall Editors

Flashback to Feb. 5, 2009: Jennifer Aniston was preparing to face off with Brangelina at the Oscars, Christian Bale was freaking out on set, and Lady Gaga was running around without pants on. Ah, the more celeb news changes, the more it stays the same! Believe it or not, Feb. 5, 2009, is also the day Wonderwall was born. Since then, we've reported over 83,000 celebrity news stories. But who were YOU, our loyal readers, most fascinated by? On the occasion on our second anniversary, keep clicking to find out Wonderwall's 50 Most Popular Stars of all time!

50. The Olsen Twins

Technically, Ashley Olsen was No. 50 (Mary-Kate was a tad further down on the list), but c'mon, you can't be interested in one Olsen and not the other! From their rise to fame in the shared role of little Michelle Tanner on "Full House" to becoming the eleventh-richest ladies in entertainment (net worth: $100 million) via their company Dualstar and new fashion line "The Row," the twins are petite powerhouses of fame and fortune. Plus, Ashley's relationship with actor Justin Bartha and Mary-Kate's many high-profile boyfriends, from Stavros Niarchos to Heath Ledger, keep the tabloids busy. But, perhaps it is the twins' unique fashion forward sensibility and mysterious Mona Lisa smiles that keep fans most enthralled.

