Rihanna gives Chris Brown the cold shoulder, gets hot for Mary Jane

Rihanna Chris Brown

By Kat Giantis

Kindly stop getting our hopes up, Rihanna and Chris Brown, because we strongly suspect that this dysfunctional dance you're doing is far from over. The London Daily Mail claims the back-on pair completely ignored each other while making the scene at a Los Angeles hot spot on Wednesday night.

"Rihanna refused to sit with or even near Chris," alleges a source, "and when Chris noticed she was there, he made a huge show of rubbing his presence in her face."

It seems that in light of the couple's very public reconciliation and stomach-churning Grammy night cuddle-fest (not to mention those engagement rumors), staffers figured Rihanna would want to be seated near her tantrum-prone beau. But she nixed that idea and reportedly ended up seated across the club from him.

"He promptly ordered three more bottles of Ace of Spades [champagne], which came out in a procession of sparklers and scantily clad cocktail waitresses, causing a spectacle, which he clearly wanted Rihanna to see," adds the snitch.

Brown made his exit around 2:15 a.m., with Rihanna leaving about 45 minutes later.

Meanwhile, the chanteuse stepped out solo on Valentine's Day, slipping on a red dress to hit a Ne-Yo concert and a club.

"Happy Valentines Day," she tweeted. "Today the day fa lovin not hatin so to cats like you and I it's just another day..."

And since it was just another day, Rihanna apparently engaged in her favorite pastime. She shared this pic of an enormous bouquet of kind bud, enthusing, "Roses are green! Somebody knows how to make me happy."

That image came shortly after she posted the sentiment, "Mary Jane will be my Valentine."

No word on who gave Rihanna the gift that keeps on giving (you the munchies), but be sure to click on for more photos of her cozying up with Brown on Grammy night …