The newest Duggar baby has finally arrived!

After diligently counting down to her Nov. 1 due date, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald welcomed her first child with husband Ben Seewald four days past her due date. On Nov. 5, the Seewalds welcomed their first child, a baby boy, People reports.

The day before she gave birth, Jessa celebrated her 23rd birthday, ringing in her big day by grabbing milkshakes with her 6-year-old sister Jordyn.

Her husband, Ben, and parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also wished her happy birthday wishes, writing, "We are especially excited to meet a new grandbaby soon!!! Jessa will certainly be a wonderful mom. Today might be a good day to have that sweet new one."

Throughout her pregnancy, Jessa posted nearly weekly updates on her growing baby bump as well as ultrasounds on Instagram. In September, she even shared a video of her very active baby. "So weird and yet amazing to see my baby move like this!" she wrote.

The new parents kept mum on the baby's gender during Jessa's pregnancy, but they couldn't be more excited to welcome their baby boy into the world.

Not only have the Seewalds been busy getting ready for the newborn, but they were also filming the journey for a new TLC special. "It's gonna be great," Jessa said at the Southern Women's Show in Orlando on Sept. 28.

Between all their prep work and Jessa's experience growing up in a very large family, the new parents are well prepared for the changes and challenges ahead.

"I know it's going to change our lives dramatically," she told attendees at the same event about what life will be like with a child. "It's going to be huge. [Ben and I] were just talking logistics of travel. Right now, we packed all of our stuff in a little suitcase for this weekend trip, and I was like, man, when you have a baby! Our friends have been warning us, 'You're going to have car seats and strollers and a huge bag for all the baby stuff -- diapers, and whatever, extra change of clothes in case something happens.'"

This is the sixth grandchild for Michelle and Bob Duggar, who rose to fame with their TLC reality show, the since-cancelled 19 Kids and Counting. The two are already grandparents to son Josh Duggar's four children with wife Anna -- Mackynzie Renee, Michael James, Marcus Anthony and Meredith Grace -- and daughter Jessa (Duggar) Dillard's son with husband Derick, Israel David.