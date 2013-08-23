Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, gives birth

By Wonderwall Editors

Hilaria Baldwin took to Twitter to announce the birth of her first child, a baby girl, with "30 Rock" star Alec Baldwin, 55, on Aug. 23, 2013, at NYC's Mount Sinai hospital.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter Carmen Gabriela. She is absolutely perfect. @ABFalecbaldwin @IrelandBBaldwin," the 29-year-old yoga instructor wrote.

RELATED: Insured celeb body parts

Ireland Baldwin, Alec's daughter from a previous marriage to Kim Basinger, noted the coincidence in her and the new addition's birthdays. "I was born October 23. Carmen was born Friday, August 23," she tweeted.

RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings

There were signs that Hilaria was ready to pop earlier this month when she tweeted, "Just tried to induce labor by making gazpacho with extra garlic. I think it might kill us first...Or the next person we talk to #sorryguys."

Congratulations, Alec and Hilaria!

Keep clicking for more pics of the proud parents …