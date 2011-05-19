Stork Report

Baby Bump Watch: Selma Blair

WENN 1 / 15

By Lisa Ingrassia

There are many stylish mommies-to-be in Hollywood at the moment, and Selma Blair is at the top of our list. Click through to see the actress's great maternity style, and her growing belly!

A true regular at her local coffee shop Urth Caffé in Los Angeles, Selma Blair leaves with a drink in Los Angeles on April 27, 2011.

Up NextPre-Wedding Getaway
WENN 1 / 15

By Lisa Ingrassia

There are many stylish mommies-to-be in Hollywood at the moment, and Selma Blair is at the top of our list. Click through to see the actress's great maternity style, and her growing belly!

A true regular at her local coffee shop Urth Caffé in Los Angeles, Selma Blair leaves with a drink in Los Angeles on April 27, 2011.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries