Bryce Dallas Howard's Bold Maternity Style
Bryce Dallas Howard baby bump
By Mary Kosearas
With her famous director dad, Bryce Dallas Howard is practically Hollywood royalty, and after welcoming her first heir to the throne -- a son, Theo, now 4 -- with husband Seth Gabel in 2007, this "The Help" star is expanding her family. Click through to see how the star has embraced bold colors and patterns throughout her pregnancy.
A bright Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Cinema Society premiere of "Restless" in a bold, canary yellow gown with a haltered neck, open back and floor-length skirt.
