Beyonce Knowles: I'm Due in February!

Reporting by US Weekly

2012 is going to be a great year for Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z.

The couple will welcome their first child in February, the 30-year-old singer announced on Australia's "Sunday Night."

"[Being pregnant] already has changed my life. My husband and I have been together for 10 years, all of my 20s," she said. "I just feel like it's time, and I'm very grateful that God has blessed me with the biggest gift any human can have."

Married since 2008, Knowles said she and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, made a conscious decision to hold off on starting a family.

"I think because I've accomplished a lot of things for myself and I really know who I am, I didn't rush into anything," she explained. "If there's any time, right now is the time, and I'm so happy."

Before she became pregnant, Knowles took a break from the spotlight to re-examine her life. "It was a bit overwhelming," she said. "I was a bit numb and kind of lost."

"I never even realized I needed a year off. I never realized I don't know how to take a year off," she added. "I've been managed by my father for a long time, and it's been a real change being separated from him. It was scary, but it empowered me."

