Bill and Giuliana Rancic Welcome a Baby Boy

WENN

Giuliana Rancic is a first-time mom after a surrogate gave birth to her child.

The E! News host and her husband, Bill, welcomed a baby boy Wednesday night. They named their new arrival Edward Duke.

RELATED: Which Other Celebs Have Used a Surrogate?

In a post on his Twitter.com page early on Thursday, Bill writes, "The 'Duke' has landed! Edward Duke Rancic was welcomed into the world last night at 7lbs 4oz. G & I feel blessed beyond words ... We did it!"

The couple turned to surrogacy after Rancic's fertility issues meant she struggled to go full-term with a pregnancy, and she miscarried a child in 2010.

RELATED: Holly Madison Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Her battle to become a mom hit another setback last year when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she beat after undergoing a successful double mastectomy.

Back in June, Bill told UsWeekly that the couple's desire to have a child ultimately enabled them to catch his wife's cancer before it spread.

RELATED: Molly Sims Reveals First Baby Photos

"Technically this baby saved her life because had she not gone through IVF -- the doctor made it mandatory that she get a mammogram -- they would have never found what they found," he told Us. "So we owe this little guy debt of gratitude ..."

Keep clicking to see more photos of the proud new parents throughout their years together.