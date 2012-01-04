Bradley Cooper Romance Retrospective

By Jon Warech

Bradley Cooper became a household name when he starred in a hit movie called "The Hangover" back in 2009. That kind of fame leads to red carpets, screaming fans, aggressive paparazzi and, most importantly, celebrity girlfriends. And Bradley has had quite a few! We compiled a list of the lovely ladies Cooper has cozied up too off-screen, so scroll through and see which sexy starlets have been spotted hangin' with Mr. Cooper.

Who: Jennifer Esposito

What: Wedding crash and burn from December 2006 to May 2007

Just as Cooper was rising to fame from his role as Sack in "Wedding Crashers," he had a wedding of his own with "Spin City" star Jennifer Esposito. After just four months of marital bliss -- and a year of dating prior -- the couple called it quits, with Cooper telling Howard Stern, "It just wasn't right. It's interesting...Things happen!" Is it interesting? What is interesting is that she also dated Benjamin Bratt and Cameron Mathison and had a failed engagement to tennis player Mark Philippoussis.