Sarah Michelle Gellar's Sweet and Chic Maternity Style

By Stacie Anthony

In April 2012, Sarah Michelle Gellar and hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. announced that they were expecting their second child. The lovebirds, who married in 2002, welcomed their first daughter, Charlotte Grace, in September 2009. With their new baby on the way, let's click through to check out how the "Ringer" actress has dressed up her baby bump

In this sweet moment, Sarah shows off her growing baby bump in a black-and-floral maxi dress. Her adorable mini-me, Charlotte, smiles and waves as they make their way to a ballet class in Studio City, Calif., on Aug. 18, 2012.