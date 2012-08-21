Brooke and David's Seaside Smooch and More Celeb PDA

By Jessica Wedemeyer

These hot couples are used to spending their lives in the spotlight, so it's no surprise that when it comes to expressing their love in public, anything goes! Whether they're playing on the beach or hitting the streets, our favorite stars are giving us an inside look at their private love. Taylor Swift sneaks a kiss with her new beau, Kristen Bell locks lips with her longtime love, Gwen Stefani lays one on her hubby during a family vacation, and much more. Click through to see whose PDA is supercute -- and whose is better off behind closed doors.

Brooke Burke and David Charvet may need to take another dip to cool down because at this rate, things are about to get very, very hot. The couple shared a close embrace while playing on the beach in Malibu, Calif., on Aug. 5, 2012.