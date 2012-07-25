Sofia Vergara's Post Engagement Kiss, Plus More Celeb PDA

By Stacie Anthony

On July 10, Wonderwall broke the news that Sofia Vergara and her on-and-off-again beau Nick Loeb got engaged on her big 4-0! Though the actress hasn't been spotted sporting her giant bling since -- it hasn't stopped the lovebirds from packing on the PDA on street corners around the world. Click through to see photos of more celebs like Drew Barrymore and Emily Maynard showing affection for their beloved...

