Year in Review: Celebrity Babies of 2011

By Jed Dreben

No matter how many unbelievable scandals and LOL antics come our way, all is somehow forgiven each time a celebrity delivers up another celebri-baby. So on that note, let's take a look back at all the brilliant boys and girls who arrived in 2011.

Parents: David and Victoria Beckham

Newborn: Harper Seven

Born July 10, this is the first girl for the famous couple, and she joins three older brothers: Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, and Cruz, 6. The day she was born, Beckham wrote on his Facebook, "I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham," who weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 10 ounces. A day later, David posted a video of a goal he had scored for the L.A. Galaxy.