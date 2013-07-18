Stars' July weddings that ended in divorce

Are celebrities who got married in July doomed? In honor of "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," which comes out on July 8, 2016, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the surprising number of celeb couples who tied the knot during July only to later end their relationships. Let's start with Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim Cage, who tied the knot in a romantic Northern California ceremony on July 30, 2004. On June 24, 2016, a rep for the "National Treasure" star confirmed the actor and Alice had separated after nearly 12 years of marriage. This is Nic's third divorce. He was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette. Keep reading to see who else married in July only to split later on.

