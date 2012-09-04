Celebs Who Get Handsy on the Red Carpet

By Jessica Wedemeyer

PDA is one thing, but full-on outercourse is another! Fortunately for our voyeuristic tastes, some stars don't seem to know the difference. Whether they're grabbing, groping, squeezing or biting, our favorite celebs are taking their most intimate moments to the red carpet. Click through to see who can't resist getting a little grabby for the cameras, from Brad Pitt's gentle caress of Angelina Jolie's rear to Kanye West's handful of Amber Rose's rump!

RELATED: 2012's Hottest Summer Couples

Kanye West and Amber Rose

Kanye got a handful of his then-girlfriend's best assets at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. First Amber, now Kim Kardashian … We're starting to notice a trend when it comes to Kanye's taste in the opposite sex.