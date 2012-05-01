Celebs Who've Renewed Their Vows

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

While LeAnn and Eddie were saying "I do" part deux in Mexico, Mariah and Nick were doing the same at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Vow renewals have become an annual event for the Carey-Cannons. In 2011, Rev. Al Sharpton officiated the renewal, which took place at the New York hospital where the couple's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, were born. And in 2010, Mimi wore a real wedding gown to the ceremony, which was held at their home in Beverly Hills. "I have to do it every single year," Nick has told Us Weekly. "If you were married to Mariah Carey, you'd want to marry her every year too! I just have to keep doing it to make sure it's real."