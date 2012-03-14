Charlize Theron Adopts a Baby Boy

TheInsider.com

Big congratulations go out to new mom Charlize Theron, who just adopted a baby!

In a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Theron's publicist said the actress is a "proud mom of a healthy baby boy named Jackson."

This is the actress's first child. The 36-year-old won an Academy Award for her role as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's "Monster." She was also nominated for an Oscar for 2005's "North Country."

The Oscar winner said last August, "I want a baby. If it would happen tomorrow, I would be very happy." She added, "There are so many unwanted children on this Earth and it's our job to care for them. And if we don't, we're doing the world a disservice."

No further details were available on the adoption.

