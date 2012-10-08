Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Romance Retro
It's been over a decade since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner united on-screen, fell in love and jetted off to marry in a top-secret wedding. But after ten years of marriage and three vivacious little tots, on June 30, 2015 the pair announced that they had made the difficult decision to divorce. Click through to take a look at the couple's doomed romance.
