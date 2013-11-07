Forgotten Celeb Couples of the '80s

By Rebecca Silverstein

From Loni and Burt to Goldie and Kurt, some Hollywood couples defined the '80s. But some duos were left behind in the decade of leg warmers and teased hair. How many of these famous twosomes do you remember?

Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt

Before he was one of Hollywood's biggest studs, Brad Pitt was one of Christina Applegate's rejects. The two dated in 1988, and the "Married… With Children" star even took him as her date to the MTV Movie Awards. But that was their final date. "I ditched him! I left with somebody else," Christina later admitted. Poor Brad!

