Paradis Lost? Johnny and Vanessa May Be Kaput

Johnny Depp Vanessa Paradis Wonderwall gossip Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Are we about to witness the first big celebrity split of 2012? People has hopped on the breakup bandwagon circling Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, who for weeks have been plagued by rumors that their nearly 14-year relationship has hit the skids.

The ostensible rough patch of the low-profile, never-wed couple makes the cover of this week's mag, which claims the money-minting box-office star is now "living single."

Multiple insiders say Johnny, 48, and Vanessa, 39, who are parents to Lily-Rose, 12, and Jack, 9, are pretty much kaput, with a few spies hinting that they've already parted ways.

"It's so sad," sighs one.

The pair, who divide their time (often separately) between homes in Los Angeles and Vanessa's native France, were reportedly together for New Year's Eve, but a source recently told Radar Online that they've been "arguing constantly."

Add in rumblings of Depp's alleged "mini-midlife crisis," his partying over the last few months, including this public tumble, and the fact that he hasn't appeared on a red carpet with Vanessa in more than a year, and the signs point to trouble.

It's all quite a change from the passion of their love-at-first-sight meeting.

"She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw those eyes, and -- boom! My life as a single man was done," Depp explained last year. "You have this feeling. ... I saw her across a room and thought, 'What's happening to me?'"

Johnny's transformation into a quiet-living family man was a 180 from times past, when he trashed hotel rooms over Kate Moss and tattooed dubious ink on his arm in honor of Winona Ryder.

"I didn't tame him," Paradis said in 2010. "We tamed each other."

Click on for a look back at their love affair ...