Seal Keeps Wedding Ring On: Heidi and I 'Still Very Much Love Each Other'
By Kat Giantis
Seal is handling his separation from Heidi Klum like a gentleman. In the wake of this weekend's split announcement, the British crooner honored his previously scheduled commitments to chat with Ellen DeGeneres and Tavis Smiley about his new album, and he had only nice things to say about his estranged missus. Click on for details ...
