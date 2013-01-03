Fickle flames: Justin and Selena reportedly split (again) after 'blowout argument'

Details are emerging from the days leading up to a paparazzo's death as he tried to score a lucrative shot of Justin Bieber, including rumblings that the popster has once again parted ways with Selena Gomez.

TMZ says that shortly before shutterbug Chris Guerra was killed on Tuesday night while taking photos of Bieber's white Ferrari on a Los Angeles freeway, he called a friend to report that he saw Selena's car at the Four Seasons Hotel, the same place where Justin was staying.

But insiders, seemingly looking to cast doubt on the late photog's credibility, insist Gomez couldn't have been at the hotel that day, because she broke up with Bieber on Dec. 30 after they had a "blowout argument" shortly after arriving in Mexico for some sunny down-time. Word is, she hasn't seen him since.

The squabble-prone pair, who enjoyed a pre-Christmas ski trip to Utah with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, had jetted south of the border for what Justin tweeted was "a little relaxation." Instead, they apparently had yet another romantic meltdown. Selena, 20, reportedly left Mexico the same day, while Justin, 18, waited until Monday to fly home to Los Angeles.

The pint-sized couple of two-plus years also called it quits in early November, ostensibly because the starlet was experiencing some "major trust issues."

By leaking the split news, Justin's camp apparently wants to show that Guerra's claims were not to be wholly trusted. Click on for more, including how the singer felt "stalked and harassed" by the photog ...