Glum-Faced John Mayer Marks Birthday With Katy Perry, Bow Tie

By Kat Giantis

Don't let the blue velvet bow tie fool you. John Mayer is not moonlighting as a maitre d', although he has spent considerable time of late in fine dining establishments. On Tuesday night, he donned the nerd-approved accessory as he celebrated his 35th birthday in New York with his recent noshing partner of choice, seemingly back-on girlfriend Katy Perry.

The studiously unthrilled-looking twosome joined his dad and a dozen close friends for dinner at downtown eatery Freemans.

"It was a very tame and civil," a source tells Us Weekly. "They talked and laughed, but nobody got crazy. Everyone looked like they were having fun. John seemed happy."

And as befits the occasion, another observer points out, "John had a great time. He's matured." Though, alas, his chick-head haircut has not.

Still, Katy must think that he's grown as a human being, because this was the latest in a spate of meals she's had with the romantically impaired rocker.

Earlier in the day, they were photographed at swanky ABC Kitchen after what the New York Post calls a "romantic" lunch.

"It was hard to recognize them because Katy had a hat on that was covering her face," notes a bystander. "But she and John were alone. They were holding hands throughout the meal, and they definitely looked like a full-on couple."

Two days earlier, Mayer was spied feeding Perry during a double date at another Manhattan restaurant.

"They seemed relaxed and comfortable. Katy was over-the-moon happy … and laughing a lot," a source relays to Life & Style. "John was just as happy. They were really flirty."

And in the ultimate sign that their capricious coupling is on the upswing? They almost completely ignored their electronic messages: "They kept leaning into each other over the table to talk and barely checked their phones."

