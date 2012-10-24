Brooklyn lovebirds: Michelle Williams and Jason Segel move in together

By Kat Giantis

Michelle Williams and Jason Segel have apparently taken an important step forward in their romance. Seems the couple of less than a year are now cohabiting in a Brooklyn apartment.

"She is renting it, but he stays there," a source tells People of their deluxe waterfront digs, which they settled in to with Michelle's daughter, Matilda, who turns 7 on Sunday.

"Michelle, Jason and Matilda seem very happy here," a spy adds to the MailOnline. "The building is beautiful. They've been here a few months now, and they look right at home."

According to the paper, the pair's new pad is a loft space located in a converted warehouse with a view of Manhattan.

The actress, 32, is a longtime Brooklyn resident. In 2005, she purchased a brownstone with Matilda's dad, Heath Ledger, who moved out and into Manhattan when the relationship fizzled a few months before his January 2008 death.

Now, the Mail trumpets, Williams is "finally moving on" by shacking up in the new space with the previously Los Angeles-based Segel, 32.

Michelle and Jason were first linked in early March, and since then, they've been spied spending time as a trio on both coasts. The funnyman has also enjoyed plenty of one-on-one time with Matilda.

"They've started to become a family unit," a source told Us Weekly in July, the same month engagement rumors began to heat up (but were, alas, quickly denied).

