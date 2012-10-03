Jennifer Lopez Sparks Engagement Talk With Massive Rock

By Kat Giantis

Sparkly accessory or sign of a major life change?

Jennifer Lopez raised eyebrows in Paris on Tuesday when she flashed a huge diamond on her ring finger as she sat with her beau, Casper Smart, and her 4-year-old daughter, Emme, in the front row at the Chanel runway show.

The cornea-searing rock immediately touched off yet another round of speculation that the not-quite-ex-Mrs. Marc Anthony, 43, had accepted a proposal from the 25-year-old backup dancer.

J.Lo laughed off similar reports in June, insisting there was "no engagement."

But with the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary, and their joined-at-the-hip status solidified with a whirlwind tour of the City of Light, could the matrimonial enthusiast be ready to take her fourth walk down the aisle?

Apparently not just yet. Her rep assures Wonderwall that she "is not engaged."

Word is, the diamonds, like everything J.Lo was sporting at the Chanel show, were provided by the design house.

Still, that doesn't mean her romance with Smart, which supposedly hit a rough patch over the summer, has plateaued.

"He's madly in love with her," a source recently told Us Weekly. "It's not just that she's his lover; she's also his best friend."

And Lopez herself says she's open to giving the whole "until death" thing another shot.

"I believe in love. I believe in marriage," she told Katie Couric last month. "I'm just trying to get it right, like everybody else."

