Reconciled Robsten put on united front at premiere, 'taking it one step at a time'

By Kat Giantis

After a summer spent with her private life splashed all over newsstands, Kristen Stewart must feel that she has nothing left to hide. So on Monday night, she swept into the Los Angeles premiere of "Breaking Dawn -- Part 2" wearing what amounted to a nude-hued lace tablecloth, a strapless bra and granny panties.

But even her diaphanous couture couldn't distract from the night's momentous event: Kristen's first red-carpet appearance with Robert Pattinson since she was caught in the arms of married-with-kids director Rupert Sanders.

The actress happily posed with her green-suited leading man amid the premiere pandemonium and was seen rubbing his back as they worked the press line.

A source tells Wonderwall that the couple are definitely "back together" and doing "good."

"[They're] taking it one step at a time," explains the spy. "But they love each other and have been working through it all."

Insiders tell us that Rob and Kristen were in great spirits all night long, looking happy and energetic as they watched the film together and soaked in the fans' reactions.

According to a source, the erstwhile Bella and Edward even stuck around longer than they planned (they had a scheduled flight to London) so they could savor the festivities surrounding the final "Twilight" premiere.

The pair continued their united front during the flick's afterparty, sneaking in together through a side door after most everyone else had arrived.

It was a more relaxed atmosphere for the twosome, with K.Stew swapping out her Zuhair Murad gown for white T-shirt and unpinning her wavy locks. R.Pattz changed out of his Gucci suit in favor of his usual baseball cap and a jacket.

They also left together at the end of the night, with Kristen exiting the party first, and Rob rendezvousing with her inside a waiting car.

So, what do you make of their much-anticipated reunion? Click on to see plenty more pics of their body language from the big night (plus a rear view of Kristen's gown), then tell us what you think in the comments …