Justin and Selena's hotel rendezvous sparks reconciliation rumors

By Kat Giantis

Justin Bieber apparently hit close to the truth on Nov. 10 when he was asked about his split with Selena Gomez: "I don't know really what's even going on in my life."

We're right there with ya, Biebs. On Thursday, the same day a report surfaced alleging that Selena, 20, had blocked Justin, 18, from her electronic devices, they were photographed entering a Beverly Hills hotel within a few minutes of one another.

According to TMZ, Bieber took a chauffeur-driven car to the airport on Wednesday night to pick up Selena. He reportedly brought her back to her place and spent the night. The next morning, they were spotted staggering their arrivals at the Four Seasons Hotel, seemingly to foil the paparazzi.

The pair spent the night yukking it up at the Laugh Factory, where they "looked very much like a couple."

Insiders had already predicted a reunion, given how often Justin and Selena have broken up and made up during their nearly two-year relationship. Still, they might have a few issues to work out.

"Their lifestyles are changing," a Bieber confidant tells People. "She's getting more reserved, and he's getting into his wild-boy phase."

A source adds to Gossip Cop (presumably via a note passed in study hall) that Justin could be "very needy" and would "constantly" complain for Selena to "make time for him," with another source telling People, "They would argue about fitting into each other's schedules."

Meanwhile, multiple sources cited "trust issues" between the two, with TMZ claiming another woman was "absolutely, positively involved" in this latest breakup.

Us Weekly alleges Bieber was "texting other ladies constantly." No word on whether any of those ladies were also wearing Victoria's Secret underwear.

"They're young," shrugs another Us source. "They're always on and off."

