'The time is nigh': Brad Pitt hints he'll marry Angelina Jolie 'soon'

By Kat Giantis

When Brad Pitt hit the red carpet on Monday for the New York premiere of his latest flick "Killing Them Softly," talk naturally turned to when he would make his marriage-minded brood of six happy by tying the knot with Angelina Jolie.

Promotional veteran that he is, the megastar, 48, stayed vague on the nuptial details but teased to People, "The time is nigh. It's soon. I got a good feeling about it."

Those good feelings are apparently emanating from the general direction of children Maddox, 11, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 6, and 4-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"I am getting more pressure from my kids, and it is something I want to do within their lifetime, but I also feel like the time has come," explains Pitt, who slipped a massive diamond on Jolie's slimline finger earlier this year.

It remains unclear when and where the A-list parents will get hitched, although we're rolling the dice on New Year's Eve at their expansive, chapel-inclusive French chateau.

"We've had a family. We've raised the kids," adds Brad of his seven-year romance with Angelina, 37. "I am surprised how much [marriage] meant to me once you had that."

With three failed unions between them (two for her; one very big one for him), both know what it means to take those vows.

"I will admit, we have had some pressure from our kids," Pitt notes to "Extra." "We didn't realize how much it means to them. We didn't realize how much it means to us."

