Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez kiss, cuddle and giggle in New York

By Kat Giantis

Have you been losing sleep worrying about whether Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are off or on? Prepare to snooze peacefully tonight, because their puppy love was barking up a storm on Tuesday evening in New York.

Two weeks after they got into an "epic" fight at a Los Angeles-area Japanese restaurant, Justin, 18, and Selena, 20, indulged in a brief but touchy-feely late-night dinner a deux at the Dream Hotel's Marble Lane.

"He was so adorable," an eyewitness tells Wonderwall. "They were super-sweet together, but they were in and out because it was so late."

During the 30-minute meal, the petite pair reportedly kissed, smiled, giggled and jokingly grabbed at each other before exiting hand in hand.

Shortly before rendezvousing with Bieber, Gomez got gussied up for a solo red-carpet appearance at UNICEF's Snowflake Ball.

So, does this lovey-dovey bread-breaking mean their two-year romance is back on track?

"Justin and Selena's status is constantly changing," a source shrugs to Us Weekly. "I honestly can't keep up with them anymore."

Still, "He loves Selena and wants her in his life," adds the snitch. "He was really desperate to get back together with her. Selena has been wary, but she loves him, and he really loves her. … He hasn't cheated on her, but he has craved space. He doesn't want to date anyone else."