Shia LaBeouf 'enamored' with 19-year-old 'Nymphomaniac' co-star?

Shia LaBeouf doesn't seem like the best boyfriend bet, what with his tendency to get into bar fights, his commitment to Method acting and his open worship of his mom ("If I could meet my mother and marry her, I would," he once said).

Of course, those qualities might be appealing to a teenager, which might explain why the scruffy actor, 26, is rumored to be hot and heavy with 19-year-old Mia Goth, his co-star in Lars von Trier's forthcoming (and apparently very explicit) film "Nymphomaniac."

LaBeouf reportedly hooked up with Goth after pulling the plug on his tempestuous romance with stylist Karolyn Pho a few months back, right around the time he began filming the copulation-themed drama. He began dating Pho in early 2011.

"He got to know Mia on set and quickly became enamored of her," a source tells Radar Online. "They have similar interests. They love alternative music, thrift stores, and she is edgy and funny, which Shia loves."

Last week in Los Angeles, LaBeouf was photographed making a Starbucks run with the baby-faced, eyebrow-challenged Goth.

"While they obviously don't want to rush into things, Shia has already met Mia's parents in London, which is where she is from," adds the insider. "They're already spending a lot of time together, not just with work, but also have been hitting the town. Mia has made Shia very happy, and he's certainly found a party buddy for the time being."

The actor's relationship with Pho was rumored to have hit the skids when he accepted the role in Von Trier's sexually realistic drama, ostensibly because she objected to the graphic scenes. She, however, denied the film played a part in their bust-up.

"It was nothing affiliated with his movie," Pho insisted to the New York Daily News.