J.Lo Tweets, Deletes Sexy Pic With Casper as Marriage Rumors Fly

Life & Style says J.Lo already treats Casper "like a husband."

"She talks all the time about getting married again," alleges a friend. "This is so Jennifer. She jumps into love and really goes for it."

Insiders claim that the backup hoofer has already moved into Lopez's Los Angeles home and is involved in "every facet of her life, from family vacations to photo shoots."

According to the mag, "Those close to Jennifer are desperately trying to slam on the brakes and prevent her from repeating her lifelong pattern of sprinting down the aisle."

But J.Lo's rep pours cold water on the nuptials rumblings, telling Gossip Cop the L&S story is "inaccurate."

Maybe so, but these two sure have been inseparable. Click on for the photographic evidence ...