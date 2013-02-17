A tell-tale heart? Details on Katy Perry's ruby ring from John Mayer

John Mayer Katy Perry ruby ring

By Kat Giantis

Five years ago, John Mayer spelled out the exact qualities he wanted in his future bride. "I think about my wife all the time," he told Best Life, as he revealed his hopes of finding a woman whose favorite words were "no complaints" and "I understand." "When I find the person I can relate to on that level and who is also a pinup and who also says, 'Can I please take pictures of your ass?' then I am going to get married to her. That I can promise you."

But is Katy Perry the placid, posterior-admiring pinup he's been pining for?

Last week, the rumor mill began a-cranking with talk that the crooner, 35, had popped the question to the former Mrs. Russell Brand on Valentine's Day. The speculation was sparked by a pretty new decoration on Perry's all-important finger.

Katy, 28, conspicuously flashed a heart-shaped ruby ring to paparazzi as she exited a V-Day dinner with Mayer at Italian restaurant Vincenti in Los Angeles.

But an insider insists to People mag that the couple of eight months is "not engaged," although the singer-songwriter did pick out the bauble himself.

He was "really super-nice" while shopping for the 20K petite gold cabochon ring, according to a rep for jeweler Daniel Gibbings, who is based in Katy's hometown of Santa Barbara.

"For the first time in my life, I don't feel like I'm in a celebrity relationship," Mayer recently told "CBS Sunday Morning." "For me, it feels like something that's very human."

When asked about the possibility of settling down, the onetime flame of (and self-admitted jerk to) Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, et al. answered in the affirmative: "Of course. I mean, I'm still the kid from Connecticut. That's what you do."

